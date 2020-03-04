Quantcast

UM UCM Center, Harford Memorial receive honors from CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield

By: Daily Record Staff March 4, 2020

CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield selected University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Medical Center as a Blue Distinction Center+ for Knee and Hip Replacement Wednesday, part of the Blue Distinction Specialty Care program. In addition, University of Maryland Harford Memorial Hospital was named a Blue Distinction Center for Knee and Hip Replacement. Blue Distinction Centers are nationally designated health care ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo