Walker & Dunlop structures $293M for student housing property

By: Daily Record Staff March 4, 2020

Bethesda-based commercial real estate finance company Walker & Dunlop Inc. announced Wednesday that it structured $292.7 million in financing for The Sol at West Village, a 2,289-bed dedicated student housing community located adjacent to the campus of the University of California-Davis in Davis, California. Walker & Dunlop Senior Managing Director Will Baker, Senior Director William Shell and Associate Director Doug McDaniel provided the debt, in collaboration ...

