Quantcast

Judge orders prosecution interview records shared with defense

By: Associated Press Capital News Service March 5, 2020

Records that detail how prosecutors sought to set up interviews with jail employees for a psychiatric evaluation of the man who murdered five Capital Gazette employees must be shared with defense attorneys, a judge ruled Thursday.

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo