Quantcast

Facts should matter in life and death

By: Commentary: Kim Callinan March 5, 2020

Every year since the Maryland End of Life Option Act was first introduced in 2015, lawmakers have debated and deliberated while terminally ill Marylanders like Marcy Rubin have died unnecessarily suffering. Tragically, Marcy died from metastatic breast cancer last year, just two months after the Senate fell one vote short of passing this compassionate legislation that the ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo