Maryland man charged with manslaughter after fatal car chase

By: Associated Press March 5, 2020

SEVERN — A Maryland man was jailed without bond on a manslaughter charge after allegedly chasing a hit-and-run driver at illegally high speeds until the driver crashed and died. Salah Mamache, 31, pursued a pickup truck driven by Mark A. Wieland, 43, through Severn on Tuesday, racing past a police vehicle and ignoring the trooper's lights ...

