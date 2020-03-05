Quantcast

Maryland reports first 3 coronavirus cases

By: Daily Record Staff March 5, 2020

Maryland health officials have confirmed the first three cases of coronavirus in the state, Gov. Larry Hogan announced Thursday night. "The state’s Public Health Laboratory in Baltimore has confirmed the first three positive cases of novel coronavirus in Maryland," Hogan said. "The patients, who contracted the virus while traveling overseas, are in good condition. We have ...

