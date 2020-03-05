Quantcast

Maryland lawmakers kill bill to widen sales tax

By: Associated Press March 5, 2020

ANNAPOLIS — A Maryland measure to extend the state’s sales tax to most professional services has been rejected by a panel of lawmakers. A House subcommittee shot down the proposal Wednesday night. The measure would have raised an estimated $2.9 billion in fiscal year 2025. It was proposed to pay the state’s share of a major education ...

