Quantcast

Prince George’s Co. attorney suspended indefinitely

By: Louis Krauss March 5, 2020

A Prince George’s County Attorney was suspended indefinitely by the Maryland Court of Appeals, finding that Gregory Milton violated several rules of professional conduct. Milton was found to have withdrawn cash from his attorney trust account and then not complying with investigation requests from the Maryland Attorney Grievance Commission. Milton, who was admitted to the Maryland ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo