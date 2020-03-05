Quantcast

Attorneys to focus on psychologist in newspaper attack case

By: Associated Press March 5, 2020

Lawyers in the case of a man who says he isn't criminally responsible for killing five people at a Maryland newspaper are scheduled to argue about documents relating to a psychologist's visit to a detention center where the shooter has been held.

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo