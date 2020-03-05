Women of the World Festival canceled on COVID-19 uncertainty

The WOW-Women of the World Festival Baltimore scheduled for Saturday, March 7 has been canceled. The cancellation is in response to growing concerns and uncertainty around COVID-19, according to the event’s website.

The event was scheduled to be held at the Inner Harbor’s Columbus Center.

“Although, as of this morning (March 4), there have not been any confirmed cases in Maryland, we believe, because of Baltimore’s positioning just north of Washington, D.C. and south of large cities such as New York and Philadelphia, it would be prudent to side with safety and mitigate potential further spread among the more than 1,000 expected attendees – with some traveling from across the nation,” a statement on the website said.

The site said organizers are exploring options to see if the event can be rescheduled. Refunds for attendees are also being planned.