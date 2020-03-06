Quantcast

4th Circuit affirms remand of Baltimore climate change lawsuit

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer March 6, 2020

A federal appeals court ruled Friday that Baltimore's lawsuit against fossil fuel companies over climate change was properly sent back to state court, marking a major victory for the city, which seeks to keep its pursuit of damages from the defendants in front of a local court. Acting City Solicitor Dana P. Moore praised the decision in ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo