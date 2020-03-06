Quantcast

Washington, DC, gets its first coronavirus pop-up shop

By: Associated Press Ashraf Khalil March 6, 2020

The nation's capital has pop-up shops for food and drink, even marijuana. And now, coronavirus prevention supplies.

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo