Quantcast

Legal community gets ready for disruption from the coronavirus

By: Daily Record Staff Heather Cobun, Louis Krauss and Steve Lash March 6, 2020

As state agencies monitor and respond to the spread of COVID-19, Maryland's courts are prepared to implement contingency and emergency plans. The Administrative Office of the Courts and local circuit and district courts have “continuity of operations” plans in place for various situations, according to Terri Charles, a spokeswoman for the Maryland Judiciary. Administrative judges at ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo