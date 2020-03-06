Quantcast

MANINDER SINGH v. SPIRIT AIRLINES, INC.

By: Daily Record Staff March 6, 2020

Contracts -- Breach -- Airline flight delay In this appeal from a civil action in the Circuit Court for Anne Arundel County, Maninder Singh, 1 appellant, challenges the court’s award of summary judgment to Spirit Airlines, Inc. (“Spirit”), appellee. Read the opinion

