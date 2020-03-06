Quantcast

Yeshiva U team: Hotel cancels reservation over virus fears

By: Associated Press Regina Garcia Cano and Luis Andres Henao March 6, 2020

A hotel in a Baltimore suburb on Thursday canceled the reservation of the Yeshiva University men's basketball team over fears of novel coronavirus, the coach of the Maccabees told The Associated Press. Later Thursday, Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore said the games on campus involving Yeshiva and other teams in the NCAA Division III basketball tournament ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo