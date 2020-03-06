Quantcast

Md. officials seeking to track down those in contact with virus patients

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter March 6, 2020

ANNAPOLIS — State health officials want to identify as many as 100 people who attended an event at a Rockville retirement community nearly a week ago that was also attended  by one of the patients who tested positive for COVID-19. Gov. Larry Hogan said a second patient who also tested positive for the virus attended an ...

