RICHARD BROOKS v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff March 6, 2020

Criminal procedure -- Jury instructions -- Aiding and abetting Richard Brooks and Mark Hatmaker were involved in a conspiracy to illegally purchase prescription pharmaceuticals. The day after their drug deal fell through, Hatmaker disappeared. While Hatmaker’s body was never found, his blood was found on two motor vehicles: on the bumper of a U-Haul truck rented ...

