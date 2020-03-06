Maryland’s Top 100 Women honorees announced

The Daily Record has announced the honorees in its 2020 Maryland’s Top 100 Women awards.

This is the 25th year for the Top 100 Women, as the program was started in 1996. More than 1,500 women have been honored as Top 100 Women since the program’s launch.

Maryland’s Top 100 Women recognizes outstanding achievements of women through professional accomplishments, community leadership and mentoring. Honorees were selected by a panel of business professionals and previous Top 100 Women honorees.

Nominees were asked to complete an application with their educational and career history, professional and community involvement, corporate and nonprofit board memberships and mentoring experience. They were encouraged to submit letters of recommendation, too.

“For 25 years The Daily Record has recognized high-achieving women in Maryland who are impacting their communities through leadership, service and mentoring. This year’s Maryland’s Top 100 Women honorees continue in that tradition, and their tremendous accomplishments distinguish them as outstanding,” said Suzanne Fischer-Huettner, publisher of The Daily Record. “These women pay it forward, mentor and recognize the accomplishments of other women. The Daily Record is pleased to honor them during this 25th anniversary year.”

Sixteen women will be honored as Circle of Excellence winners, having won the award for the third and final time. In 25 years, 337 women have joined the Circle of Excellence.

The Top 100 Women Anniversary Gala and Award Celebration will be held at the Renaissance Baltimore Harborplace Hotel on Thursday, April 23. The evening will feature a VIP reception, general reception and a celebratory awards dinner recognizing the women who have led the way for future generations, the 2020 honorees and looking back at the impact this program has had on Maryland over the past 25 years.

Bank of America and Keswick are Diamond Sponsors. GBMC is the Circle of Excellence Sponsor; Notre Dame of Maryland University is the Reception Sponsor and Towson University is the Leadership Sponsor. VPC is a Corporate Club Sponsor and Epsilon Registration is a Preferred Seating Sponsor.

As part of the 25th anniversary for Top 100 Women, The Daily Record is a proud supporter of the American Heart Association’s “Go Red for Women.” A portion of the proceeds from the anniversary celebration will be donated to Go Red For Women.

For a complete list of winners, more information about the event and to purchase tickets visit thedailyrecord.com/top-100-women/.