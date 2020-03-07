Quantcast

Best Week, Worst Week: COPT sets leasing record; Carroll County shut out by justices

By: Daily Record Staff March 7, 2020

Corporate Office Properties Trust (COPT) celebrated this week with news of its best leasing year to date, while Carroll County’s legal journey concerning its stormwater appeal ended with a rejection by the U.S. Supreme Court. COPT announced Thursday the company set a record with 4.9 million square feet of total leasing in 2019, exceeding its prior ...

