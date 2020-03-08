Quantcast

State confirms two new cases of COVID-19

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter March 8, 2020

Two new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Maryland, bringing the total to five in less than a week. The two new cases — a Harford County woman in her 80s and a Montgomery County man in his 60s — are not connected to three cases reported earlier this week, according to a statement released ...

