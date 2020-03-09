Quantcast

Big-firm lawyers help asylum-seekers at the border

By: Associated Press Dianne Solis, The Dallas Morning News March 9, 2020

MATAMOROS, Mexico — Legal documents spilled from the arms of attorney Charlene D'Cruz as she led a Honduran mother cradling a limp toddler across the Rio Grande bridge. The asylum-seeking mother needed to get her child, who had life-threatening sepsis, to a Brownsville hospital. D'Cruz successfully argued with border officials, cajoling them into allowing a humanitarian ...

