Former Offit Kurman marketing director joins Annapolis firm

By: Louis Krauss March 9, 2020

Bryan Lawson, who served as Offit Kurman's marketing director for eight years, has joined the Annapolis-based business law firm Liff, Walsh & Simmons LLC as its chief operating officer, the Annapolis firm announced Monday. As COO, a newly created position at the firm, Lawson will oversee business operations at both the law firm and at Eagle Title LLC, ...

