Quantcast

Lee & Associates brokers 7,281 SF lease in Columbia

By: Daily Record Staff March 9, 2020

Lee & Associates | Maryland has brokered a lease with Sushi Logos for 7,281 square feet of space within 7194 Oakland Mills Road to elevate the two-building portfolio of 7190 and 7194 and Oakland Mills Road to 100% occupancy. The 120,583-square-foot project in Columbia is owned by Bernstein Management Corporation, which also owns and manages more ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo