Bimbola F. Akintade | UMSON

The University of Maryland School of Nursing (UMSON) named Bimbola F. Akintade, Ph.D, MS, MBA, MHA, BSN, CCRN, ACNP-BC, NEA-BC, an assistant professor in the department of organizational systems and adult health, as the associate dean for the Master of Science in nursing program. He succeeds Gail Schoen Lemaire, Ph.D, RN, PMHCNS, BC, CNL.

Akintade is responsible for providing vision and leadership for the master’s program, including innovative program development and integration of technology. He is also responsible for administration and program coordination, curriculum planning, student recruitment, advisement, and retention. In addition, he will continue the School’s development of partnerships with other academic institutions and health care organizations to facilitate entry of nurses into the master’s programs.

In 2011, Akintade joined UMSON as an assistant professor in the Doctor of Nursing practice adult-gerontology acute care nurse practitioner/adult-gerontology clinical nurse specialist specialty; he became AGACNP co-specialty director in 2012 and served as specialty director from 2013-16. He helped lead the AGACNP program’s conversion from a master’s-level specialty to the DNP and he served as a member of the Master’s to DNP Transition Task Force. He also participated in the specialty’s Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE) accreditation process in 2014.

Akintade teaches in the Master of Science in Nursing Health Services Leadership and Management specialty. His teaching areas have included diagnosis and management, health care finance, nursing leadership, and biostatistics. He has more than 17 years of nursing experience, including more than 13 years of clinical experience as an acute care nurse practitioner in trauma and critical care nursing. He currently practices at the University of Maryland Prince George’s Hospital Center, part of University of Maryland Capital Region Health, in the Trauma/Surgery Intensive Care Unit; his prior experience includes the University of Maryland Medical Center’s Cardiac Surgery Intensive Care Unit/Post-Anesthesia Care Unit and MedStar Washington Hospital Center’s Surgical Critical Care Department.

Akintade’s research and scholarship include his current role as co-principal investigator for the Nurse Support Program II grant “Development and Implementation of a Collaborative Nurse Practitioner Clinical Training Program.” He has been an author on 11 peer-reviewed articles and eight book chapters. He has served as a member of Doctor of Philosophy dissertation committees and as chair or member of DNP scholarly project committees.

Akintade holds a doctorate from UMSON, where he also earned his master’s and Bachelor of Science in nursing degrees. he also holds a master of science in business administration, international health care business, and a Master of Science in health care administration, healthcare organizational leadership, from the University of Maryland, University College (now University of Maryland Global Campus). He has been recognized as a Scholar by Sigma Theta Tau International Nurse Faculty Leadership Academy.

