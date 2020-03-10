Quantcast

Charles Carroll-era house in Baltimore set for auction

By: Daily Record Staff March 10, 2020

A circa 1790 stone home, listed on the Baltimore City List of Historic Places, will be sold at public auction April 1 at 11 a.m. Located at 5914 Greenspring Ave. in Cheswolde, the home is believed to have been owned by Charles Carroll of Carrollton and used as a hunting lodge. Carrollton was an early advocate ...

