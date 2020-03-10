Quantcast

COVID-19 shows the value of scenario planning for your business

By: Commentary: Christopher Helmrath March 10, 2020

The Law of Unintended Consequences has again played out on the world stage: Hong Kong’s riots abruptly ended, CO2 emissions from mega-polluter China dropped dramatically as factories have gone dark, and even the upper atmosphere is cleaner, as first dozens, then hundreds, of gas-guzzling airline flights were canceled. And if you’re in the facemask or ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo