FEATURED MOVER | Suzanne Tobin, VOACC

Volunteers of America Chesapeake & Carolinas appointed Suzanne Tobin as chief financial officer.

A Certified Public Accountant with broad experience in nonprofit organizational management, Tobin brings to VOACC extensive expertise leadership in financial reporting, budgeting, management and strategic planning.

Before being promoted to CFO, Tobin was the organization’s vice president and controller. She was responsible for managing cash flow, negotiating financing with lenders, monitoring risk management and loan compliance, ensuring sound accounting practices throughout the organization, financial reporting and payroll for the company. She was also a member of VOACC’s audit committee, managing the external audit and mentoring and developing a team of 10 staff members.

Previously, Tobin was controller with Central Union Church and Preschool. She was responsible for all aspects of financial reporting, budgeting, human resources and payroll, cash and banking, investments, accounts payable, accounts receivable and billing, risk management and insurance for all operations which include the church, preschool and kindergarten, adult day care and tourist wedding business.

She also spent a little more than five years as an audit supervisor with KMH LLP in Honolulu.

ABOUT SUZANNE TOBIN

Resides in:

Gambrills

Education:

Wake Forest University, Bachelors of Science in accountancy and masters of accountancy.

If you had not chosen nonprofits as a profession, what profession would you choose and why?

If I had not chosen nonprofits, I would choose to be a history professor. I love history and am fascinated by everything we can learn from successes and failures throughout the history of our civilization.

Recent vacation:

Our most recent vacation was cruise to the Bahamas with my family.

When I want to relax, I … :

Run. I’m currently training for my fourth marathon.

Favorite book:

“The Nightingale,” by Kristin Hannah

Favorite quotation:

“Believe you can and you’re halfway there.” — Theodore Roosevelt

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit https://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.