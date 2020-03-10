Quantcast

Dow surges 4.9% in another wild day on hopes for virus aid

By: Associated Press Stan Choe and Alex Veiga March 10, 2020

NEW YORK — Stocks on Tuesday recouped most of their historic losses from the prior day as hopes rose, faded and then bloomed again on Wall Street that the U.S. government will try to cushion the economic pain from the coronavirus. The S&P 500 surged as much as 3.7% in the morning, only to see those ...

