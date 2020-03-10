Quantcast

Md. advising nursing homes to limit visitors, employee travel

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter March 10, 2020

ANNAPOLIS — Nursing homes and retirement facilities in Maryland are being asked to restrict visitors and employee travel as part of an effort to protect elderly residents from the COVID-19 virus. Gov. Larry Hogan announced the new guidelines as the state enters its second week of heightened response to the virus that has now infected eight ...

