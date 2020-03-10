Quantcast

Safe Harbor Marinas buys 2 more marinas on Chesapeake Bay

By: Daily Record Staff March 10, 2020

Colliers International has brokered the sale of Mears Point Marina and Great Oak Landing, two marinas located on Chesapeake Bay near Annapolis. Safe Harbor Marinas, the nation’s largest marina owner-operator with nearly 100 locations in the U.S., purchased the properties from Meisel & Cohen Properties for an undisclosed price. Safe Harbor Marinas now owns seven marinas ...

