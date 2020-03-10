Quantcast

Md. universities cancel classes, plan to teach online after spring break

By: Tim Curtis Daily Record Business Writer March 10, 2020

Universities across Maryland have canceled classes in advance of their spring break next week to shift to online classes when students return, part of their ongoing efforts to respond to the rapidly evolving COVID-19 epidemic. Classes have been canceled this week at the University of Maryland, College Park; Johns Hopkins University; Bowie State University; Coppin State ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo