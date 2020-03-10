UMMS adopts new visitor policy amid coronavirus

The University of Maryland Medical System will adopt a more restrictive visitor policy in response to the coronavirus ourbreak, a policy that now limits patients to one visitor, bans children from visiting and prohibits visitors who have recently traveled internationally.

The system announced over the weekend that one of its hospitals was treating a patient with a confirmed case of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

“The coronavirus disease poses several challenges to an extended family presence at a patient’s bedside including potential spread of the virus to patients and staff by those with asymptomatic or mild infection,” David Marcozzi, the system’s COVID-19 incident commander, said in a statement. “Enacting these changes to visitation is consistent with recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention regarding response to the coronavirus.”

The changes to the visitor policy are effective Wednesday morning at 7 a.m.

The changes include:

All visitors must check in at the front desk;

No visitors younger than 18 are permitted in hospitals, ambulatory clinics or urgent care facilities;

One adult visitor per patient;

Visitors will be screened for flu-like symptoms and cannot visit if they have symptoms;

Visitors who recently traveled internationally may not visit 14 days after they arrive in the U.S.

Hospitals put some similar restrictions in place during the heights of flu season, Marcozzi added.

“These enhanced visitor limitations are designed to protect the health and safety of the public, our staff and our patients, now that there are confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Maryland,” he said. “We understand this is a challenging time for many in our communities and we are continuing to remain vigilant and work with local, state and federal partners to keep patients and health care workers safe.”

The system has also suspended all animal therapy because of reports of canine COVID-19 transmission. Service animals are still permitted.