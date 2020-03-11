Quantcast

Acting city solicitor set to put her own imprint on Baltimore’s law department

By: Louis Krauss March 11, 2020

Since taking over last week for Baltimore City Solicitor Andre Davis, who stepped down at the end of February, Dana Moore is pondering a number of ways to improve the efficiency of the city’s law department, with cost-cutting measures if needed. “If I can find a way to cut costs and spend less, I think it’s ...

