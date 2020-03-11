Quantcast

DAMON MOATS v. CARRIE M. WARD, et al.

By: Daily Record Staff March 11, 2020

Real property -- Foreclosure sale -- Ratification December 27, 2018, the Circuit Court for Prince George’s County ratified the foreclosure sale of property previously owned by appellant, Damon Moats. Appellant timely noted an appeal and presents three issues for our review.  ... Read the opinion

