DARRYL E. MONTAGUE v. MAYOR AND CITY COUNCIL OF BALTIMORE

By: Daily Record Staff March 11, 2020

Torts -- Motor torts -- Faulty road construction This appeal follows a judgment entered by the Circuit Court for Baltimore City granting a motion for summary judgment in favor of the Mayor and City Council of Baltimore. Following the fatal car accident of Dr. Idoreyin Montague, her father, Darryl E. Montague, filed suit against the Mayor ...

