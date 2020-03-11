Quantcast

Maryland Board of Physicians’ absolute immunity

By: Barry Rosen And Margaret M. Witherup March 11, 2020

In a reported decision, Maryland’s intermediate appellate court recently overturned a $2.5 million judgment against the Maryland Board of Physicians and staff who were found to have disclosed personal medical information in a public disciplinary order with the intent to embarrass and humiliate a physician and his family. In Maryland Board of Physicians v. Geier, a ...

