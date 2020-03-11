Matthew Kraeuter | Frost & Associates

Matthew Kraeuter joined Frost & Associates as a partner and opened a new office location in Ocean City.

Kraeuter the business and litigation practice area for the firm, where he’ll be focused on government contracting, general counsel services, and litigation.

Matthew lives on the Eastern Shore and will be splitting his time between the new office location in Ocean City as well as one day a week at the firm’s Annapolis office.

Prior to joining the Frost & Associates team, Kraeuter worked as in-house counsel for a defense contractor. He assisted with contract drafting, negotiation and management, corporate compliance, litigation avoidance and management, and strategic relationships.

His legal and business acumen allow him to work with all segments of the company to ensure an intimate knowledge of each business unit so that he can deliver effective advice to management teams.

