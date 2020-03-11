Quantcast

Md. delegates give initial approval to digital download tax

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter March 11, 2020

ANNAPOLIS — Maryland took another step forward in expanding its sales tax to some online services. The proposal is part of a package of bills meant to help offset some of the eventual $4 billion annual cost of new education policies and programs. Supporters of the bill say the changes are long overdue and represent an ...

