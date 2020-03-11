Quantcast

Law firm seeks more than $470K from ex-client ‘Money Guy’ Rousseaux

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer March 11, 2020

Former investment adviser Philip Rousseaux is embroiled in another legal battle, this time with his attorneys, who claim he spent more than a year avoiding being served with their lawsuit seeking to recover more than $470,000 in unpaid fees. Rousseaux was the owner of Everest Wealth Management, a Towson-based firm known for its popular "Money Guys" ...

