Truist Foundation awards $775K to Junior Achievement of Central Md.

By: Daily Record Staff March 11, 2020

The Truist Foundation Wednesday awarded a $775,000 grant to Junior Achievement of Central Maryland Inc. (JA) to build a JA Finance Park facility in the Lansdowne community of Baltimore. JA Finance Park is an innovation in experiential education designed to engage middle school students and prepare them for life and work outside of school. The new facility will be located at JA's future headquarters at ...

