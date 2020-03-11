Quantcast

Administration weighs delaying tax deadline amid outbreak

By: Associated Press Martin Crutsinger March 11, 2020

The Trump administration is working on plans to delay the April 15 federal tax deadline for some taxpayers in a bid to soften the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the U.S. economy.

