States race to stop virus, as official warns of worse ahead

By: Associated Press Marina Villaneuve and Olga R. Rodriguez March 11, 2020

Governors and other leaders scrambling to slow the spread of the coronavirus stepped up bans on large public gatherings and a rapidly expanding list of universities moved classes online, as the U.S. government's top infectious-disease expert Wednesday warned that the worst is yet to come.

