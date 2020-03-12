Quantcast

AG’s office to accept lawsuits served by email

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer March 12, 2020

New lawsuits against the state, agencies and officials can be served on the Maryland Office of the Attorney General by email, the office announced Thursday.

