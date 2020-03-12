Quantcast

Chief judge would get emergency powers under proposed rule

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer March 12, 2020

ANNAPOLIS – Maryland’s top judge would be given sweeping emergency authority to have cases moved to other courthouses or, if necessary, to any suitable and available building under a proposal the state Judiciary’s rules committee will consider Friday in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Court of Appeals Chief Judge Mary Ellen Barbera would also have the ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo