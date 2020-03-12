Devin Emery | CuriosityStream

Tech industry veteran Devin Emery was named head of growth for CuriosityStream, a Silver Spring-based global media company.

Emery will oversee a 360-degree view of the business while focusing on marketing, audience intelligence, product, content in the aim of growing the service’s subscriber base, audience engagement and brand partnerships.

Emery, named to the Forbes “30 under 30” in media list in 2019, will be based in Silver Spring and New York City.

Emery most recently served as vice president of growth at Cheddar, where the network became a leading post-cable digital and linear publisher, reaching hundreds of millions of people monthly across platforms, resulting in a $200M acquisition by Altice USA.

Prior to Cheddar, Devin was on the launch team of the OTT video networks group at Endeavor where he led strategy & audience development, and has spent time at companies including Google, Bedrocket Media Ventures and Tribune Broadcasting.

