Global stocks dive on pandemic impact, US travel ban

By: Associated Press Yuri Kageyama March 12, 2020

Global stocks plunged Thursday after U.S. President Donald Trump imposed a travel ban on most of Europe and offered little in the way of new measures to contain the economic impact of the virus outbreak.

