GrandView Aviation adds new base in Atlanta

By: Daily Record Staff March 12, 2020

Baltimore-based GrandView Aviation is opening a new base in Atlanta at DeKalb-Peachtree Airport this spring, company officials announced Thursday. GrandView Aviation will be placing a Wi-Fi enabled Embraer Phenom 300 light jet into service at PDK airport. Private fliers in Atlanta will now have access to the best-selling light jet in recent years on a pay-per-flight basis. GrandView Aviation is one ...

