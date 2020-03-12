Quantcast

Md. lawmakers streamline process in response to COVID-19 outbreak

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter March 12, 2020

ANNAPOLIS — Legislative leaders are vowing to push through the final four weeks of the 2020 session but appear to be making efforts to streamline the legislative process and quicken the pace in the event that an early exit is needed in response to COVID-19 pandemic. House Speaker Adrienne Jones and Senate President Bill Ferguson have ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo