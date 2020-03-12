Quantcast

The coronavirus is testing us all

By: Commentary: Michele L. Norris March 12, 2020

As we wait for more and better tests to determine just how many people have contracted the novel coronavirus, understand this: All of us are already being tested. From the strength of our economy to the reliability of our political leadership to our individual resilience, we are all now in a crucible that will have profound ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo