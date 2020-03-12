Quantcast

US ban on European visitors escalates travel industry pain

By: Associated Press David Koenig and Paul Wiseman March 12, 2020

President Donald Trump's 30-day ban on most Europeans entering the United States is the latest calamity for a global travel industry already reeling from falling bookings and canceled reservations as people try to avoid contracting and spreading the coronavirus.

